DENVER — Broncos GM George Paton said Friday there's "nothing imminent" in terms of a contract extension for new quarterback Russell Wilson, but they are obviously hoping to keep Wilson in Denver long-term.
Paton traded for the superstar quarterback March 8 in exchange for multiple draft picks and three players. At 33 years old, Wilson is in the prime of his career and said Wednesday he hopes to play for 10-12 more years and the Broncos are hoping those years are in Denver. Currently, Wilson has two years left on his contract and it's expected he will eventually sign a long-term extension with the Broncos that might make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
"We obviously want him here a long time," Paton said. "But nothing's imminent. I'm sure we'll talk here soon, but we didn't make this trade to not have him here a really long time."
Not done at corner, o-line
Paton has spent this offseason making multiple signings, but he said Friday he and the Broncos are not done yet. Denver still needs help both in the secondary and at right tackle, which he said they could still pursue in free agency or the draft in April. Paton also said they hope to bring back free agents Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan.
Paton on the secondary: "We need to add a corner at some point, or two. And we're talking and we have some (unrestricted free agents) we're talking to. We'll keep monitoring it, but we need to add a corner or two, definitely."
Paton on right tackle: "We're going to continue to add to the offensive line, whether it's free agency or the draft. We have nine picks and we feel good about those picks."
Broncos sign Johnson, Singleton
The Broncos made two more signings Friday, acquiring quarterback Josh Johnson from the Ravens and inside linebacker Alex Singleton from the Eagles. Johnson will serve as a backup to Wilson while Singleton will compete for a starting spot at linebacker and contribute on special teams.