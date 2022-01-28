DENVER — It didn't take long for Aaron Rodgers to become a topic of conversation Friday at Nathaniel Hackett's introductory press conference as the Broncos' next head coach.
Hackett spent the last three seasons as Rodgers' offensive coordinator in Green Bay, so it's no wonder everyone has connected the new head coach to the NFL MVP, who might be on the move this off-season. Rodgers, who has played his entire 17-year career with the Packers, said he doesn't know what his future holds, but if he were to continue playing, many have reported Denver would be one of his preferred destinations. And with Hackett now leading the Broncos, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 10-time Pro Bowler in a Broncos uniform next season.
But, according to General Manager George Paton, the possibility of landing Rodgers in a blockbuster trade this off-season had nothing to do with him hiring Hackett.
"Absolutely not," Paton said when asked directly about the situation.
Still, the rumors aren't expected to stop with that answer.
Hackett and Rodgers clearly have a strong relationship, with Rodgers previously endorsing Hackett as a potential head coach and with Hackett speaking highly of Rodgers Friday.
"He’s been one of my biggest supporters and I love him," Hackett said. "I’m thankful very much for him. Coaching a man like that, the one thing I learned is, you better have an answer for every question because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing that you’re going to do. I think that was something that was very valuable for me. When you’re dealing with a guy that intelligent, if you want to do something, you’re not going to be able to put that up there and say, ‘Hey, you’re doing this,’ unless it’s something that he might’ve already done in the past. If it’s something new, you have to be sure to have a great answer. It’s just allowed me to understand communicating and talking with everybody and knowing that you have to always have an answer to ‘Why?’.”
Landing Rodgers this off-season would obviously be a home run for the Broncos, immediately making them Super Bowl contenders in 2022. But Hackett is shown in his past that he can have success with other quarterbacks.
Blake Bortles in Jacksonville is the best example. In 2017, with Hackett calling the plays, Bortles threw for 3,687 yards and 21 touchdowns while the Jaguars also led the league in rushing. Hackett and Bortles were a huge reason why the Jaguars made the AFC Championship that season.
So, whether or not Rodgers joins Hackett in Denver, the Broncos appear to be in good hands with Hackett teaching and grooming their next quarterback — whoever that may be.
“When you’re developing a quarterback, I think all quarterbacks need to have success," Hackett said. "It’s about continually working and continually staying in it. I think that’s why I’m so lucky to be here right now is because it’s going to be a continuous offense. The offense is going to be here for a long time so you bring somebody in and develop them, and they can get the reps. They can get the understanding of one play because when you start calculating the analytical data on one play, the different things that can happen in each one throughout all the different coverages.
"There are so many different things that can happen in one play for a quarterback so I think it’s always working with them, always teaching them, and letting them get a comfort level so they can go out there and play and have that ‘can’t stop me mentality’. I always talk about that. That’s what you want that quarterback to have when he gets out there.”