Drew Lock may be biased, but the Broncos quarterback strongly felt like his starting left tackle, Garett Bolles, should have made the Pro Bowl. Safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb were the only Broncos selected.
“I’ve been standing behind and been protected by Garett extremely well this year," Lock said. "I’m extremely proud of the way he’s played. I think he’s one of the best in the league right now. Of course, I’ll vouch for anybody on my team that plays the way he has to be in the Pro Bowl."
Lock's not alone, either.
Bolles is ranked as the third-best offensive tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, which also listed him as the No. 1 snub in this year's Pro Bowl. Bolles, who has had maybe the biggest turnaround of any player on the Broncos roster, was surprised he didn't make the team.
"I was disappointed," Bolles said Wednesday. "But at the same time, I didn't start this season to win an award, I started this season to be the best player I can be on and off the field. It's not up to me if I win an award or not. What's up to me is to continue to go out there and be the best at my position and improve every single play. I went back and I watched film and worked so hard this offseason to improve those little things."
Other than missing the Panthers game due to illness in Week 14, Bolles has played every game of his career. He's having the best season of his four-year career, following a rough start in his first three years. He's allowed zero sacks, four hurries, seven hits and has committed only seven penalties — only one of those was a holding penalty, which is five less than a year ago.
Bolles' improvement earned him a contract extension, when he signed a four-year $68 million deal.
"At the end of the day, my job is to help us win games and to focus on that and I plan on doing that the year after and the year after that," Bolles said. "As long as I'm in the NFL, I'm going to try to be the best I can be in my position.”
Bolles said he's not sure if the snub will motivate him going forward because right now all he's focused on is stopping Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa on Sunday in Los Angeles.
"You take it how it is. It's frustrating. I've worked really hard to get recognized, but one day I will get recognized," Bolles said. "At the same time, as long as I continue to play the way I've been playing and continue to focus on the little things and dial in on those things and continue to work hard, then the sky's the limit for me. At the same time, I'm just going to brush this off. I've got Joey Bosa this week. I've got to lock him down. I've got to protect and do everything I can so that we can win these next two games."