Cornerback Ronald Darby and running back Mike Boone got a look at their new home Thursday after both signing with the Broncos this offseason.

Darby, from Washington, signed a three-year, $30 million deal, while Boone agreed to a two-year, $2.6 million contract. Both fill holes for Denver, who desperately needed a veteran starting corner and a backup running back to replace Phillip Lindsay.

Paton said of Darby: "Everything that came back from Ronald is he's a 'glue guy' and he brings the juice. He's a hard worker and he's going to fit the culture that we have with the Denver Broncos. Ronald, we're happy to have you here."

Paton said of Boone: "Mike Boone is a self-made man. ... I think he's going to help our room. He's going to add some special teams to the offensive side of the ball, which we lack."

Darby was definitely the bigger signing of the two, having been a starter in Buffalo, Philadelphia and Washington. Last season he was considered one of the best corners in the league, totaling 55 tackles and 16 pass breakups.

He also knows what it takes to win at the highest level, having been a part of the Eagles' Super Bowl win in 2017.

"This is a real good team," Darby said. "A young team that has all the tools that you need to play at the next level as far as playoffs and getting to the Super Bowl. This is a very talented team. I feel as though we can get there.”

Boone, on the other hand, has little experience, going undrafted and spending his first three seasons in Minnesota as the Vikings' third-string running back and primarily playing special teams. In Denver he'll reunite with Paton and have a chance to compete for the back-up role at running back behind Melvin Gordon.

"I’m excited. I’m thankful for the opportunity from George, from head coach Vic (Fangio)," Boone said. "I’m coming in to do whatever the organization asks of me, whether that’s the No. 2 or special teams. Wherever they see me fit, I’m excited, and I’ll give my best effort towards it.”

Darby and Boone weren't the only players talked about Thursday, as Paton hit on just about every big offseason topic. Here are some of the other highlights from his press conference:

Miller was never leaving Denver

Maybe Paton's biggest move this offseason was picking up outside linebacker Von Miller's $18 million option Tuesday morning, meaning the all-time Bronco will be in Denver at least one more season.

"Von’s been a priority," Paton said. "We wanted Von here since I’ve been here. We were going to try to do that any way we could. I had good conversations with Joby Branion, his agent, and I’ve spoken with Von, and we ended up just exercising the option. ... We wanted Von Miller. We wanted Von to be a Bronco.”

Deal with Simmons still in the works

If Miller was Paton's No. 1 priority, signing Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons to a long-term deal is a close second. Paton placed the franchise tag on Simmons this offseason, allowing the two sides until July 15 to work that deal out.

“I think we’re making progress," Paton said. "I don’t know when it will happen, but I believe we are making progress and that’s been a priority since I’ve gotten here.”

Jackson, Broncos couldn't reach deal

One player Paton decided not to bring back next season is safety Kareem Jackson, with whom the Broncos tried to work a new contract, but couldn't come to an agreement.

"We had great conversations with his agent," Paton said. "We tried to get something done, but we couldn’t. We left the door open for Kareem to come back, but we just couldn’t get something worked out.”