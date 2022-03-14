DENVER • The Broncos have been relatively quiet during NFL free agency so far.
Edge rusher, right tackle, linebacker, tight end and cornerback are among the top of Denver's needs, and they're likely to sign several players by Wednesday. So far, the Broncos have only signed one new player, but have re-signed several in-house players. And one former Bronco found a new home Monday.
Keep up with all of the Broncos' free agency moves below:
Bridgewater signs with Dolphins
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has signed with the Dolphins, according to multiple reports. Bridgewater spent one season in Denver, going 7-7 as the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2021. He threw for 3,052 yards, a career-high 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Bridgewater will now back up Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.
Broncos sign guard Ben Braden
The Broncos made the first signing of free agency with guard Ben Braden, who played the past two seasons with the Packers. Braden has zero starts in his career, but has appeared in 16 games, including nine in 2021. He will now be reunited with new Broncos head coach and former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Beck, Anderson re-sign
On Sunday, tight end/fullback Andrew Beck and tackle Calvin Anderson re-signed with the Broncos on one-year deals. The Broncos also tendered inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, quarterback Brett Rypien and safety P.J. Locke.