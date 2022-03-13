DENVER — The Broncos kicked off free agency a day early by making several in-house moves, including re-signing both tight end/fullback Andrew Beck and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson.
Beck and Anderson both agreed to one-year deals to stay in Denver, with Anderson's deal being worth $2.5 million, The Gazette confirmed.
Beck has spent the past three seasons in Denver, mostly serving as a backup tight end/fullback and contributing on special teams. With Noah Fant traded to Seattle in the Russell Wilson deal, the Broncos need depth at the tight end and keeping Beck was a priority. They expect to still sign or draft at least one or two more tight ends.
Anderson has been in Denver the past two seasons and has become a reliable backup who can play both left and right tackle. This past season he competed with veteran Bobby Massie for the starting right tackle spot and will likely do so again in 2022.
The Broncos also made another move Sunday, deciding not to tender return specialist and wide receiver Diontae Spencer, meaning he will hit the market as a free agent this week. Spencer, who will soon be 30 years old, has been with the Broncos since 2019, returning 68 punts and 47 kicks in his career. The Broncos will look elsewhere this offseason for their return man.
Denver did tender both inside linebacker Jonas Griffith and quarterback Brett Rypien, meaning both will likely be back next season. Griffith is a key special teams player and started the final four games at linebacker for the Broncos. Rypien has been with the Broncos for two seasons as a backup behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Now he's set to sit behind Wilson.