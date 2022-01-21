DENVER — George Paton is well-traveled after a week of head coach interviews that took him coast-to-coast.
The Broncos general manager has interviewed 10 head coaching candidates in eight days, finishing with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy Friday evening in Kansas City. Paton has now completed interviews — in the following order — with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and, finally, Bieniemy. All interviews were in-person, except Callahan who completed his virtually.
With the Vikings, Bears, Dolphins, Texans, Giants and Jaguars also all having head coach openings this off-season, Paton has been quick, diligent and thorough in his search. No other team has interviewed as many candidates as Paton and the Broncos.
"There’s a lot of really good, quality candidates," Paton said Jan. 9. "It’s really important to talk to them all. We have a small group, a tight-knit group we’re working through that will be a part of the search.”
Now that all the candidates have been interviewed, what's next for Paton and the Broncos?
A decision feels imminent over the next week, with a decision coming as soon as Monday, Jan. 24. But that's only if Paton doesn't want to conduct a second round of interviews, narrowing the 10 candidates. And an official announcement may not come until even later if his choice is no longer in the playoffs — Getsy, Hackett, O'Connell, Callahan and Bieniemy could all still be coaching for their respective teams next week.
Quinn, who is no longer coaching in the playoffs, is widely considered the favorite to land the job and could be named the head coach early next week. But Quinn has several other suitors, interviewing with the Vikings, Dolphins and Giants. If the Broncos want the former Falcons head coach, and if Quinn wants to be in Denver, things could move quickly over the next few days.
Either way, whether it's Quinn or one of the other candidates, the list is expected to get smaller over the weekend, giving everyone a better idea of who will be the franchise's 18th head coach.