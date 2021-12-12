DENVER — They came all the way from New Mexico and from just down the street.
They wore No. 88 jerseys from Demaryius Thomas' rookie year and brand new ones they picked up just the day before. They placed flowers and held up hand-made posters they spent hours crafting.
All were there to pay their respects to Thomas.
Thomas, 33, was found dead on Thursday night in his Georgia home. A Bronco for nine years, Thomas left a lasting impact on the community.
Outside of Empower Field, fans gathered before the game — a handful even arriving six hours before kickoff — to honor a player that spent almost a decade playing in the stadium just a few feet behind them.
Some of the fans were born-and-bred Broncos fans. Others became invested in the team because of Thomas.
Selina Strock and her son, Ryker Childers, 1, came from from Commerce City. They weren’t going to the the game. But they wanted to be here to pay tribute to their hero.
“He was my favorite player” said Strock, who placed flowers in front of the memorial. “Something about him made me love football. I’m hanging up my jersey and never wearing it again.”
Fans remembered him for his stunning grabs on the field. But they also recalled the way he went out of his way to connect with fans.
Ben and Gabe Gallegos met Thomas just three months ago. They waited in line at a meet and greet but didn't get to meet him before time ran out. Thomas noticed them walking away and called them back.
He signed their jerseys and spent time talking with them.
"For us Broncos fans, it's like a family member passing away," said Ben Gallegos, who was proudly wearing the signed 88 jersey.
Vanessa Burciaga was at a draft event when organizers had to drag Thomas out. It was a common theme — Thomas wanted to talk to everyone, even if the scheduled outing had long since concluded.
"They kept trying to get him to go and he was like 'one more signature, one more photo,'" Burciaga said. "He was just really humble ... it was really a huge loss to lose him not only as a player, but as a person."
The memorial started at 10 a.m. with just a few flowers. By the time the game started four hours later, the area had been flooded with bouquets, balloons, footballs and teddy bears. Fans cried and cheered. They pointed to the No. 88 on their backs and up towards the sky.
Then they walked into the stadium together, where No. 88 jerseys filled the stands.