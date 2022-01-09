DENVER — The news Broncos fans had long anticipated broke on Sunday morning: coach Vic Fangio was fired.
Many had been hoping for this, wanting for a change of direction after three losing seasons.
Here's how Broncos fans reacted to the news:
The Broncos fired Vic Fangio and it’s sunny and 65°. The world wanted this— Tommy Vercetti🐬 (@CrackSandwich58) January 9, 2022
The Vic Fangio era is over in Denver. Death by inches.— Zach Bye (@byesline) January 9, 2022
#BroncosCountry don't have Vic Fangio to kick around any more. pic.twitter.com/6ulPMmOeHz— Broncos Bye Bye (@MetsRox) January 9, 2022
Woke up to a Vic Fangio firing, good way to start the day🙌🏼— Dylan Tate (@Dylan_Tate50) January 9, 2022
It's telling that every Tweet about Vic Fangio is that he will be first in line for another DC position in the #NFL and NOT in line for a HC position. There's a reason he spent decades as a coordinator and not a HC; three years in Denver proved that.— Kirk J. Harris (@kirkjharris) January 9, 2022
What an abject disaster the Vic Fangio era in Denver was. Over-hyped, underwhelming and directionless. Filled to the brim with missteps and smothered in a smug sense of unearned entitlement. Here’s hoping things are different this time around.— Richie Carni (@RichieCarni) January 9, 2022
Vic Fangio just threw the challenge flag on his firing, and lost again!!!— ChiefsatWar 🏈 (@Chiefsatwar) January 9, 2022
And, of course, this means Fangio is available to interview for other jobs, with fans of other teams already making a push for him to be their defensive coordinator.
What's the appropriate amount of time for prospective head coaches to wait before calling Vic Fangio about being their DC? I'd wait about 5 minutes less than that, and then start dialing.— Robert Mays (@robertmays) January 9, 2022
Vic Fangio would not only improve the #vikings D, he’s also familiar with the division.He’d be a great hire as DC.— Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) January 9, 2022
Teams around the @NFL that need a good DC now that Vic Fangio is available pic.twitter.com/L3vLnLXvon— Adam Malnati (@AdamMalnati16) January 9, 2022
The Jaguars staff could be:HC: Jim CaldwellOC: Joe BradyDC: Vic FangioAnd it could be there staff immediately, as none are currently employed.— Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) January 9, 2022
