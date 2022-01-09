DENVER — The news Broncos fans had long anticipated broke on Sunday morning: coach Vic Fangio was fired. 

Many had been hoping for this, wanting for a change of direction after three losing seasons.

Here's how Broncos fans reacted to the news:

And, of course, this means Fangio is available to interview for other jobs, with fans of other teams already making a push for him to be their defensive coordinator.

