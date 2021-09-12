EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — From a lethal tight end duo to special 9/11 tributes, here are the Broncos extra points from their 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday:
A tight-end duo. Tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam combined for nine receptions, 75 yards and one touchdown, as the Broncos played a lot of two tight-end sets. Fant caught several balls over the middle of the field for big gains, while Okwuegbunam had the touchdown grab.
"It was good," Fant said. "We had two tight-end sets, three tight-end sets. We got our guys out there and we were able to get some run game stuff going, it went well."
9/11 tributes. Being the day after the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that partly took place in New York, there were several tributes throughout the game. The Broncos also took part, with coach Vic Fangio wearing a New York Fire Department hat during the game and outside linebacker Von Miller wearing a custom suit that read "Never Forget 9/11/2001."
"I was in the seventh grade when it happened and to be 20 years removed from it, it still feels the same," Miller said. "It still has that same hurt in my heart. I just wanted to show appreciation for all the guys, the first responders, all the guys that lost their lives and all the lives that were affected."
Jewell's forced fumble. One of the biggest plays of the game came at the hands of inside linebacker Josey Jewell, who stripped Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the red zone partway through the third quarter, as the Broncos only led 17-7.
"I helped hit it out a little bit and then (linebacker Alexander Johnson) finished the job," Jewell said. "It was a good start for us."
Jeudy's injury. The only real negative of Sunday's game was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's injury on the first drive of the third quarter. Jeudy caught a 20-yard pass from Bridgewater before rolling his ankle while being tackled. Jeudy was taken to the locker room on a cart and the early signs are that it's a high-ankle sprain.
"You guys know how that goes," Fangio said, "that could change."