The Broncos are expected to waive wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, The Gazette confirmed Thursday, saving the team $2.18 million in cap space.
Hamilton spent three seasons in Denver, totaling 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns. He was selected by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State.
The move is expected to happen soon, with Denver's wide receiver room getting crowded. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler have all shown the potential to be elite receivers, while players like Tyrie Cleveland and Diontae Spencer showed growth last season. Not to mention the addition of Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams, who some believe could be a standout rookie next season.