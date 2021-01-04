The Broncos finished their 2020-21 season Sunday against the Raiders, losing 32-31 and falling to 5-11 on the season.

On Monday, five players spoke to the media for exit interviews, talking about their contracts, playoff hopes and individual improvement. Here's the highlights of what they said heading into a pivotal offseason:

Drew Lock, quarterback

Lock enters the offseason as the Broncos' biggest question mark after having an up-and-down second season, in which he threw 16 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions. Now with a new GM soon to be hired, Lock's future in Denver may be up in the air. But for now, he's confident he can still be the guy.

“Truthfully, as far as growth wise and the plays that I made this year, taking care of the ball was the biggest thing for me, in my opinion — but without a doubt I feel like I can be the guy here and will be the guy," Lock said. "It's always a weird question to answer because I know personally, in my head and the way I feel, without a doubt — how comfortable I got with this offense towards the end of year and the guys around me, you want to be that guy here. Everybody wants to be the guy with all these young guys we have running around. I'm excited to give everything I can in this offseason to still be that guy going into next year, but I do believe I am.”

Justin Simmons, safety

Simmons is arguably the Broncos' biggest free agent this offseason, after playing this year on the franchise tag. He's had the two best seasons of his career the last two years, coming up with a combined nine interceptions and being nominated to his first career Pro Bowl this season. Simmons seems to be a priority for the Broncos and he's voiced several times that he'd like to return, but said Monday that's yet to be determined.

“I'd love to answer that in depth, it's just uncertain what the future holds — just being truthful with this next season," Simmons said. "I've always talked about wanting to be here. I hope it's mutual and all that stuff. We just have to — I don't know, see. Like I said to start, I just want to choose my words wisely. I'm still a little raw and emotional about the season ending and the game and everything. So, yeah, that's kind of how I feel about it.”

Garett Bolles, left tackle

Unlike Simmons, Bolles knows he's a part of the Broncos' future after agreeing to a four-year, $68 million extension earlier this season. Bolles had quite the turnaround after his first three seasons in Denver were full of sacks and penalties. This season, Bolles gave up zero sacks and had only four penalties. Bolles figures to be one of the team's most important leaders heading into 2021.

"To be a leader, I don’t take that lightly because those are guys that trust you and believe in you," Bolles said. "The more guys that trust and believe in you, the more you can talk and you can do things. I love this team. Like I told the team when I closed out, I’ll ride and die for this team. I love all my teammates and I love everyone in this organization. They all play a special part in my life. I’m just looking forward to the memories.

"Once we find who our leaders are and continue to do that, this team is going to take off. I’m just going to do everything I can to lead my team and continue to hold down the left side with me and Dalton (Risner). I’ll let my play do the talking.”

Dalton Risner, left guard

Bolles' partner in crime, Risner, has been one of the more vocal players this season in his second year with the Broncos. He started all 16 games for Denver and has emerged as one of the team's young leaders. He was candid Monday, saying the 2020 season was "extremely frustrating."

"We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard and figure out what the issue was and get better — be a better football team," Risner said. "It seems like the same old story, and I hope that I don't have to keep telling you guys that because I'm even sick of talking about it. So, plain and simple we got to be a better football team. I don't think anyone in this organization or on this team are happy with 5-11. So, we got to get better this offseason. We're not going to sit and sulk about it and say, 'Poor, poor us,' and then cry, 'What are we going to do?' — let’s just be a better football team.

"I got all the faith in the world in this organization and the coaching staff and the players, my teammates, myself. I'm excited to keep moving forward as a Bronco.”

Noah Fant, tight end

Fant had a productive second season, catching 62 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first tight end in Broncos history to catch over 100 passes in his first two seasons. Fant appears to be a clear piece moving forward with the Broncos and hopes to build off his momentum going into next season.

"I think there was definitely improvement this year," Fant said. "I definitely had a couple missed games also. I mean, we played a game without a quarterback, so there was a lot of different scenarios that I had to deal with this year. I think there's definitely improvement, definitely a lot more room for improvement, but that's the game — year two, chasing greatness and trying to get amongst the top in the league and amongst the top to do it at the position. I'm not saying I have a lot of time, but I'm still learning and still getting through this, and I'm definitely hungry for greatness right now, which is a good thing to have.”