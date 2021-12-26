Drew Lock has been waiting for his chance.
Lock, who lost the starting quarterback job to Teddy Bridgewater during preseason, had played just 49 snaps until last week, when he had to step in mid-game for Bridgewater. And with Bridgewater out on Sunday with a concussion, Lock got the chance to start for the Broncos the first time this season.
"It felt great to be back out there," he said. "Even the whole week, after our first practice on Wednesday, just being in the huddle calling plays, being around the team, it was something that was missing from life there for a little bit. It was weird not having that."
The offense as a whole only had 158 net yards, with Lock accounting for 153 of those. He held his own, going 15 for 22 with no turnovers. He also accounted for 10 of the Broncos' 18 rushing yards, as the Broncos fell to the Raiders 17-13.
"I feel like I did alright," Lock said. "Obviously there are going to be some things that I want to fix and make better, but also there were a lot of good things I'll take."
His highlight of the day came when he found Jerry Jeudy for a 40-yard reception in the second quarter. It was Jeudy's first catch since Dec. 12. Lock also found Courtland Sutton for a 16-yard completion on a crucial fourth-and-one.
The offense though was not able to make anything happen on either drive. Lock and the Broncos were just one for 10 on third down attempts.
"Good first play, and then you get behind the sticks after the second down," Lock said. "We just have to put ourselves in a better position on third downs."
It's too early to know if Bridgewater will be ready next week, so it's possible that Lock will get another chance to lead the offense. With their playoff odds diminishing, Lock said he'll focus on bringing the energy to the locker room this week and keeping spirits up.
"I'm going to get these guys fired up by just being who I am," Lock said. "We're going to have good spirits about it and keep playing because it is our job. To go out there and not give anything but 100 percent would be failing ourselves."