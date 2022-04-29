ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have selected UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich with the 80th pick in the NFL Draft, after trading the 75th pick to the Texans for a fifth-rounder.
Here's what you need to know about Dulcich:
Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
Hometown: Glendale, California
School: UCLA
Statistics (2021): 42 receptions, 725 yards, 5 touchdowns
Impact: With Noah Fant being traded away in the Russell Wilson deal, Dulcich will be expected to be the No. 2 tight end behind Albert Okwuegbunam. And excellent pass-catcher at UCLA, Dulcich should turn into a reliable target in the Broncos' offense.