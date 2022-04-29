All Pac 12 Team Football

FILE - UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Dulcich was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have selected UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich with the 80th pick in the NFL Draft, after trading the 75th pick to the Texans for a fifth-rounder. 

Here's what you need to know about Dulcich:

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Hometown: Glendale, California

School: UCLA

Statistics (2021): 42 receptions, 725 yards, 5 touchdowns

Impact: With Noah Fant being traded away in the Russell Wilson deal, Dulcich will be expected to be the No. 2 tight end behind Albert Okwuegbunam. And excellent pass-catcher at UCLA, Dulcich should turn into a reliable target in the Broncos' offense. 

