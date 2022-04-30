Oklahoma Spring Game Football

Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell during an NCAA spring intra-squad college football game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have drafted Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with the 152nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. 

Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma

Hometown: Hempstead, Texas

School: Oklahoma

Statistics (2021): 53 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions

Impact: Turner-Yell will likely be a special teams contributor to start, as the Broncos have depth at safety with Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns. Turner-Yell is a great tackler which will help him get on the field in some fashion. 

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments