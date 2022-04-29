ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have selected Oklahoma EDGE rusher Nik Bonitto with the 64th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Here's what you need to know:
Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
School: Oklahoma
Statistics (2021): 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7 sacks
Impact: Bonitto will make an immediate impact for the Broncos, as he will play a backup role behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. Bonitto is an elite pass rusher, totaling 16 tackles in his last 21 games at Oklahoma.