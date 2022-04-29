NFL Combine Football

Oklahoma defensive lineman Nik Bonitto runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have selected Oklahoma EDGE rusher Nik Bonitto with the 64th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Here's what you need to know: 

Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

School: Oklahoma

Statistics (2021): 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7 sacks

Impact: Bonitto will make an immediate impact for the Broncos, as he will play a backup role behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. Bonitto is an elite pass rusher, totaling 16 tackles in his last 21 games at Oklahoma. 

