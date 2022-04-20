DENVER — Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones isn't worried about his future just yet.
Jones is entering the fourth and final year of his contract with the Broncos, after being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. And while he has made it clear he wants to stay in Denver long-term, he's not worried about it just yet.
"You can’t really think about contract stuff," Jones said. "It’s kind of hard because you never really know when it’s going to happen. You never know when you’re going to get it. Like if you always anticipate the big contract, eventually, you might not get what you want. Everyone wants the big payout... You just have to focus on football.”
Broncos General Manager George Paton has previously said Jones is a player they hope to keep in the future, and for good reason. In Jones' three seasons, he's had 86 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. Last season, he totaled nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Jones said his goal for 2022 is to have double-digit sacks for the first time in his career. And if Jones accomplishes that, he'll likely earn himself a big pay day.
"I just have to hold up my end of the stick and make sure I’m the best me," he said. "I’ve been working my tail off this offseason to get my body right, get my technique down. We still have a long way away, so I’m going to continue doing that.”