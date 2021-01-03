History was on the line for the Broncos defense Sunday against the Raiders.
Denver needed two turnovers to avoid ranking last in franchise history in number of turnovers created in a season, sitting at 12 coming into Sunday. Instead, they came up with four, tying a season high for turnovers forced in a single game and finishing the season with 16, which is tied for 30th in the league.
The result of the game — a 32-31 loss — may have not been what the Broncos wanted, but finishing the season with four takeaways is certainly something they hope to carry into next year.
“We had some big hits that jarred the ball out twice, which was great to see. We had a couple picks, one from each of our safeties, that were good to see," coach Vic Fangio said. "It’s rare that you lose a game when you are plus-four, I’m not sure what the stats are but it’s really, really high. It’s just the way it has been."
Two of the Broncos' four takeaways were thanks to rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who forced two fumbles — the first coming in the second quarter and being recovered by safety Kareem Jackson and the second coming in the third quarter being recovered by cornerback Parnell Motley. A product out of Iowa, Ojemudia started the last five games for the Broncos and appears to be a key piece for Denver moving forward.
“Those were great big hits to see him get," Fangio said. "He’s another guy that I think will improve from this season, just from having been put in the fire. He missed a lot of training camp, besides all the other stuff that everyone missed. I think Michael will be a good player for us moving forward.”
Meanwhile, the Broncos' two interceptions came from two of their most veteran players in Jackson and Justin Simmons. Jackson's interception came in the fourth quarter and was his first of the season. Simmons' was in the third quarter and was his fifth of the season — a career high.
Both Jackson and Simmons are free agents this offseason, with Simmons becoming maybe Denver's biggest priority for re-signing as he made his first career Pro Bowl this season.
“Justin’s a great player. We all know that," Fangio said. "We love him. He’s definitely a guy we want back in all of our plans and we’d love to have him. He plays good, he’s a good person and we all want him back.”
Whether Simmons or Jackson return next season is up in the air, but the amount of young players who have seen the field this season — like Ojemudia — is something to look forward to for the Broncos.
And with what's expected to be a normal offseason looming, guys like Ojemudia will only grow further.
"I think it's going to be really big for us," said Ojemudia, who finished the season with 62 tackles, six pass breakups and four forced fumbles. "Just getting a routine and OTAs, getting more chemistry — we kind of had to make chemistry on the run this year. I think just gelling with the guys in the room, just working on your craft and working on technique I think is going to be big for this offseason."