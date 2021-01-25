Broncos defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill will be the Los Angeles Chargers' next defensive coordinator, according to a report by Albert Breer of The MMQB.
Sources: The Chargers are hiring Broncos DBs coach Renaldo Hill as their new defensive coordinator. Hill worked with Brandon Staley in Denver in 2019, played in the league for a decade.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2021
Hill will be joining former Broncos outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley, who was the Rams defensive coordinator this past season before being named the Chargers head coach on Jan. 17. Staley and Hill spent one season together in Denver (2019) before Staley left for the Rams job.
Hill also played for the Broncos, having played 10 seasons in the NFL with his last two (2009-2010) being in Denver. He recorded 19 interceptions in his career.
Coach Vic Fangio, along with new General Manager George Paton, will now have at least one coaching position to fill this offseason.