ARLINGTON, Texas — How ‘bout them Broncos?
Down several starters and on the road as double-digit underdogs only six days removed from trading arguably the greatest defensive player in franchise history, the Broncos crushed the Cowboys, 30-16, in a shocking win Sunday, improving to 5-4 on the season.
It was a signature victory for coach Vic Fangio, General Manager George Paton and the entire Broncos organization, which has faced an immense amount of criticism the past five weeks. It was, by far, the Broncos' best win of the season, beating a now 6-2 Cowboys team that many believe is one of the best in the NFL.
“How about them Broncos, as (former Cowboys coach) Jimmy Johnson used to say,” Fangio said. “The whole team just had a tremendous mindset and it was a great team win.”
The Broncos were stout in nearly every phase of the game Sunday, and it started on defense, which came up with back-to-back fourth-down stops to start the game. Denver ended up holding Dallas to 0 for 4 on fourth down for the game.
And the Broncos’ offense made them pay, taking a 16-0 lead into halftime, thanks to a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Melvin Gordon, a 44-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Tim Patrick and a 53-yard field goal by kicker Brandon McManus.
“That s--- was disrespectful,” said Patrick, who finished the game with four receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. “They (were) trying us. That’s what happens when you try us.”
The Broncos poured it on in the second half, with two more McManus field goals and a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The Broncos led 30-0 with only 4:14 remaining before the Cowboys scored two garbage-time touchdowns.
From start to finish, it was the Broncos’ best performance of the season. And it came in a game few believed they could win.
“Obviously it might be a surprise to a lot of people, but that’s the standard,” safety Justin Simmons said. “Today, we just executed all across the board… I’m just proud of our guys today. The energy, the perseverance to work through… It was a great team win.”
The offense played its best game of the season, scoring a season-high 30 points while rushing for 190 yards despite being down left tackle Garett Bolles and losing right tackle Bobby Massie and right guard Graham Glasgow midway through the game. Guys stepped up, from rookie running back Javonte Williams rushing for 111 yards, to Bridgewater throwing for 249 yards and scoring once on the ground and through the air to Calvin Anderson, to Cam Fleming and rookie Quinn Meinerz filling in for Bolles, Massie and Glasgow, respectfully.
“Today was a result of our process and routine,” Bridgewater said. “Guys practiced with a sense of urgency went into the meeting room with a laser focus and were locked into the game plan. When you combine those things all, you can come away with a victory.”
And the defense, down several starters and without outside linebacker Von Miller who was traded to the Rams Monday, shut down statistically the best offense in the NFL, holding them to a season-low 290 total yards. From rookies outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, who had two sacks, and safety Cade Sterns, who had an interception, to cornerback Kyle Fuller, who was benched only three weeks ago, moving to nickel for the first time in his career, the Broncos’ defense was spectacular for nearly 60 minutes.
“It was just kudos to the players. They had the right mindset,” Fangio said. “They bought into what we had to do to have a chance to slow them down and we did more than slow them down... For 56 minutes it was a goose egg. You can answer that question.”
The win marked only the fourth time in Fangio’s three seasons as head coach that the Broncos beat a team with a winning record. And there’s no doubt this was the best win of his career.
Fangio was more animated than ever Sunday, especially after his defense came up with those fourth-down stops earlier, giving an emphatic fist pump after the first stop. The third-year head coach has taken a lot of heat this season, especially the past five weeks with the Broncos losing four straight after their 3-0 start and barely escaping a bad Washington team last Sunday.
For Fangio, this one felt special.
“I've always said, doing something and accomplishing something gives you confidence and belief,” a fiery Fangio said. “You don't need to go sit down on some psychologist's couch and get it. That's just a bunch of bull----. You've got to do it on the field between the white lines. You've got to do it with your actions, not with your words. And we did that today.”
Where the Broncos go from here is anyone’s guess, but no matter the direction, Sunday's win felt like the type of win Broncos Country has been asking for the past five years.
Few thought they could win Sunday, but now, having beaten the Super Bowl contending Cowboys on the road, the Broncos have everything in front of them. Thanks to a Raiders loss Sunday, Denver is only a half-game back of first place in the AFC West and clearly in the hunt for the playoffs. And they have a good chance to improve to 6-4 before the bye week, facing a 3-6 Eagles team next Sunday in Denver.
So while everyone and their dog counted the Broncos out only six days ago when they traded away Miller, the Broncos -- like Paton said Tuesday -- are right in the “thick of it.”
“Your best players have to play their best games in the biggest games,” Simmons said. “Today, man, I think it just was a culmination of guys stepping up… We saw today how guys responded and that’s the standard.”