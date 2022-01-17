DENVER — George Paton's schedule is full this week.
The Broncos general manager has a full slate of interviews in front of him as he continues his search for the team's next head coach. With three interviews already in the books — Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy — Paton plans to interview seven more candidates this week.
Tuesday: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
Wednesday: Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon
Thursday: Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
Friday: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy
The belief is Paton will soon make a decision in the week after each of those interviews take place. Whether or not there will be a second round of interviews is unknown. But Paton does want to make sure all 10 candidates interview.
As of right now, many believe Quinn is the front-runner for the job, with Hackett close behind. Quinn is maybe the hottest name up for head coaching jobs this off-season, expecting to interview with the Vikings, Dolphins and Bears, too.
Of the Broncos' 10 candidates, Quinn is the only one with previous head coaching experience. In six seasons with the Falcons (2015-20) he had a 43-42 record, leading Atlanta to the Super Bowl in 2016-17. He was fired midseason in 2020 after back-to-back losing seasons in 2018 and 2019 and an 0-5 start to his sixth season.
Quinn has spent this past season as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, helping them finish seventh in total defense. Quinn and the Cowboys' season came to an end Sunday, losing 23-17 to the 49ers in the Wild Card round.
