ENGLEWOOD — Broncos coach Vic Fangio announced Friday he has no intentions of making any staff or personnel changes, despite four straight losses with the most recent one coming Thursday night against the Browns.
“Not at this time," Fangio said when asked if he had considered making any changes. "We always try and do a better job of inspiring them. I don’t have a problem with our efforts or our intents. We just have to do a better job of coaching these guys to be more fundamentally sound.”
Fangio, who was certainly in a somber-like mood Friday, was also asked about his job status. Now in his third season as the Broncos' head coach, Fangio owns a 15-24 record in Denver.
He did say he spoke with President/CEO Joe Ellis, President of Football Operations John Elway and General Manager George Paton about how the team can improve.
"We’ve talked and it’s all very constructive and productive. We all want the same thing. We want to get this team back to winning," Fangio said. “I’m not worried about my coaching status," Fangio said. "What I’m worried about is this team and doing anything and everything we can to get our guys coached up to play better. That’s my only focus.”
So far, the Broncos haven't lived up to expectations this season, sitting at 3-4 after starting the season 3-0. Many believed this was going to be the team that got the Broncos back in the playoffs. But with games against the Cowboys, Chargers and Chiefs still remaining, those odds are quickly declining.
And maybe the biggest surprise of all this is Fangio's defense being a large part of the issue. The defense was supposed to be to the Broncos' backbone and yet, it's been abysmal the past four weeks. On Thursday, it let a banged up Browns team rush for 186 yards with its backup quarterback and third-string running back.
On Friday, Fangio place a good amount of the blame on himself and his coaches.
"What’s most concerning is our fundamentals were lacking in that game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball," Fangio said. "When that’s lacking, that’s poor coaching on our part, and that’s starts with me. We have to do a better job of getting the fundamental things taught and executed."
Injury report
The Broncos did suffer several more injuries Thursday, including outside linebacker Von Miller who left the game in the second quarter with a sprained ankle. Miller said after the game he felt as though he will be able to play next Sunday, Oct. 31, against Washington. Fangio said Friday he's "not sure yet" when Miller will return.
"I think the next four or five days will tell us exactly where he’s at," Fangio said of Miller.
Inside linebacker Micah Kiser is expected to miss a couple weeks with a groin injury and nose tackle Mike Purcell could be out for an unknown amount of time with a thumb injury. Purcell might need surgery.
“The way it was explained to me today, they’re not sure," Fangio said. "But in either case, whenever he does play with it, he’ll have a cast on his hand, which for a D-lineman is rough."