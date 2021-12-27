DENVER • Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he is not worried about his job status, with two games remaining this season and Denver being all but out of the playoff hunt for a third straight season under Fangio.
Fangio told reporters Monday worrying about his future with the Broncos is not something he does, but he acknowledged his job might be in question at season's end. The 63-year-old coach has one year left on his contract, having gone 19-28 as a head coach so far. When asked if he believes he and his staff deserve a fourth year and if he would return to Denver next season without a contract extension, Fangio said, "Absolutely."
"For a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it. Those reasons are personal to me," Fangio said. "Do I acknowledge that it's certainly out there and could happen, absolutely. Do I worry about it? I absolutely do not for many, many reasons."
Speculation about Fangio's job has risen in recent weeks as the Broncos have lost three of their last four games, with playoff implications riding on each game. The Broncos lost to the Raiders 17-13 on Sunday — a game that could have kept the Broncos in the hunt with a win.
Ultimately, Fangio's job rests in the hands of first-year general manager George Paton, who has previously backed Fangio, saying Fangio is one of the biggest reasons he came to Denver. Fangio appears to still have a strong relationship with Paton.
"We’re focused on the task at hand right now," Fangio said. "I think I said a month or two ago that one of the bests assets the Broncos have is George Paton. I firmly, firmly believe that. I’ve been around a lot of general managers, some that are in the Hall of Fame, and I think this guy is just great at his job. He’s going to continue to be great at his job, and he’s going to have a major impact here on the Denver Broncos. Him and I get along tremendously."
One thing Fangio has going for him is his defense, which is considered one of the best in the NFL and currently ranks first in scoring defense. Fangio clearly has that side of the ball heading in the right direction.
The issue, though, is the offense hasn't gotten any better during his tenure. Fangio hired long-time NFL offensive coordinator and former head coach Pat Shurmur in 2020 to fix those issues, but the offense hasn't seen much, if any, improvement under Shurmur. The Broncos currently rank 23rd in scoring offense, averaging 19.9 points per game. They averaged 20.2 in 2020.
Fangio's top priority if he's retained is fixing the offensive woes that have been at the core of the Broncos' problems since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. Whether Shurmur is a part of that plan or not is yet to be seen.
"Pat and I — and the offensive staff for that matter — talk a lot," Fangio said. "We have meetings regularly so yes, we do talk a lot about what we’d like the offense to look like, where we think we can improve on a week-to-week basis, taking a look at what we’ve done in the past few week, what we can change up, etc. Pat has a long history of being successful in this league, and I’m counting on that happening here these final two weeks."
Fangio and his staff's futures will likely be up in the air until the final game of the Broncos' season against the Chiefs Jan. 9. And these last two games could play a role in Paton's and Ellis' decision — winning both would certainly help Fangio's case. The Broncos haven't had a winning season since 2016-17.
But no matter who is the coach come next season, the core players are the ones who make the organization go and those players aren't concerned about the future of the staff as much as they are about winning.
"Coach is going to be here regardless or coach is not going to be here," left tackle Garett Bolles said. "It's guys like me, Justin Simmons, Shelby Harris, Dalton Risner, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Javonte Williams, Noah Fant, Bradley Chubb — these are the guys that are going to be here. We're the foundation of this team right now.
"Sometimes it's the coaches' fault, sometimes it's our fault. We can't really point fingers. We have to come together as a group, come together as a team and really figure this out. That's George's job. That's not our job to figure out who we want to bring in, who not... We love coach Fangio. He's doing a good job, but like I said, we just have to find a way to win."