The Broncos and the Colorado High School Activities Association are teaming up to host a virtual combine for Colorado high school football players who are interested in playing at the college level.
With shortened seasons, game cancellation and crowd bans, prep football players wound up with less tape and less exposure to traveling recruiters. Now, the Broncos and CHSAA, along with athlete exposure platform GMTM, hope to provide high school football players a chance to showcase their skills in a virtual combine similar to the NFL's.
The combine will include video presentations from Broncos Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow, Director of Team Nutrition Bryan Snyder and members of the football operations staff.
Athletes will be asked to complete 11 combine drills, from the 40-yard dash to the bench press. They'll also answer several personal questions to help coaches better gauge their ability to succeed at the next level.
The combine is free for all high school football players. More about the virtual combine can be found here.