DENVER — The Broncos crushed the Chargers 28-13 on Sunday, with big performances from several players on both sides of the ball.
Here are the subplots from the win:
Chubb returns. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb made his return to the field on Sunday after being on the injured reserve since Week 2 with an ankle injury. Chubb played limited snaps and did not record a tackle.
Said Fangio: "We had an idea of what we'd like, but again, it goes back to how the game's going. If you're getting a bunch of long drives, he's not going to play as much. If you're getting three-and-outs, four-and-outs, you've got a better chance of him proportionally playing more of the snaps. I don't know how many (snaps) he played."
Saubert's touchdown. Tight end Eric Saubert caught his career touchdown pass Sunday, which earned him a game ball along with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, cornerback Pat Surtain II and left tackle Quinn Bailey. Saubert is in his fifth season in the NFL, signing with the Broncos this past offseason.
Said Fangio: "He's been a great pickup for our team. He's one of those glue-type-of-guys. Hard worker, does anything, he's tough, smart. He's been good for those young tight ends to be around."
Bailey steps up. Few expected Quinn Bailey to play Sunday, let alone this season. But the practice squad and third-string left tackle was called upon Sunday after Calvin Anderson was carted off with a leg injury in the second quarter. And Bailey was more than ready.
Said quarterback Teddy Bridgewater: "It’s great to see you know him get a game ball. He’s a guy who has a story. We all have stories. Something transpired with his family earlier this year and to see him continue to press and fight and fight to overcome everything. That’s why you play this game, to see guys get opportunities and make the most of them."