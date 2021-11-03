ENGLEWOOD — Three names came to George Paton's mind when the Broncos' general manager was asked Tuesday who can be the next face of the franchise after he traded outside linebacker Von Miller to the Rams on Monday.
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, safety Justin Simmons and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
"This is your team now," Paton told them and others. "This is your team. Von was here, it was his team. Now it’s your team. You lead. You lead these young players."
And on Wednesday, Bridgewater, Simmons and Sutton sounded more than ready to take on that role.
"My mindset since I was drafted here was to be the best pro I can be and to be the best ambassador of the Denver Bronco organization I can be," Sutton said. "It makes you want to keep going and work even harder to be able to make sure you're not only letting yourself down but all these people that look at you and believe in you. My mindset is to continue to be the best version of me for this team."
Sutton and Simmons do feel like the immediate candidates, being they're the only players on the team — plus outside linebacker Bradley Chubb — to make a Pro Bowl while with the Broncos.
Simmons especially feels like the right guy, as he's in his sixth season in Denver and just signed a four-year, $61 million deal last offseason, making him a Bronco for the long haul. Sutton could be up for a similar deal this offseason when his contract is up.
Simmons, though, has been a leader for the Broncos now for several years, becoming a leading voice in the locker room and one of the most active players off the field in the community.
"I'm just going to be me. I'm not going to try and step in and fill the void of what Von did," Simmons said. "I'm going to continue to keep doing what I do and lead how what's most comfortable for me. And sometimes, even in uncomfortable situations, that's what leadership is. I'm going to continue to find ways that I can be better for the team — a better leader."
While it's unclear what the future holds for Bridgewater, his leadership presence this season is necessary if the Broncos don't want their season to go off the rails. As the team's starting quarterback, he's forced to be the glue in a situation like this one.
"The locker room — guys never want to say goodbye to not only a teammate but a brother," Bridgewater said. "But that's the business side of it. We trust that George (Paton) and the coaches are doing the best thing they can to put together and build this roster a certain way."
Maybe the biggest thing Bridgewater, Simmons and Sutton need to do is to continue to instill confidence in their teammates, something Miller had become known for in the locker room.
"When you lose somebody like Von and the caliber of Von, you start looking — where are we going to find that replacement?" Sutton said. "We have the pieces to be able to go out and still perform and do what we want to do and have the success we want to have. That's what our plan is going forward."
While those three appear up for the task, it can't all fall on them.
Miller has big shoes to fill — shoes that can't be filled by just one person. It's going to take more than Bridgewater, Simmons and Sutton to push the Broncos in the right direction on and off the field.
"Obviously, your first thought goes to the five other captains," coach Vic Fangio said. "Those guys will do a good job of that. But I don't think you have to be a captain to be a leader. Everybody can be a leader at different teams during the day, during a game, during the week. And it's up to everybody to lead themselves No. 1 — that's the best way to be a leader, through your actions, not through your words. And No. 2, like I said, anybody can be a leader at any point and time."
Injury report: Callahan headed to IR
Fangio announced Wednesday cornerback Bryce Callahan will be heading to the injured reserve with a non-surgical knee injury. Fangio said Nate Hairston, Kyle Fuller and Pat Surtain II could all be replacements for Callahan at the nickel position.
Left tackle Garett Bolles has an ankle injury and will not practice Wednesday, meaning he will likely be questionable for Sunday's game. Safety Caden Sterns also did not practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but is expected to be back this week. And tight end Noah Fant was officially placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. His status for Sunday is unknown.