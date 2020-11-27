The Broncos have canceled Friday's practice after one player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/BFm0F4uXod— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2020
Denver is currently scheduled to host the New Orleans Saints at 2:05 p.m. MST Sunday and, according to the Broncos' statement, are still planning to do so.
“The Broncos will continue preparations for Sunday’s game remotely with virtual meetings," the statement reads. “Working closely with medical experts and the league office, we will take all steps necessary to ensure the well-being of the players, coaches and staff."
This news comes one day after quarterback Jeff Driskel was added to the COVID-19 list, with the team still practicing Thursday due to no close contacts with Driskel.