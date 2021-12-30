DENVER • The Broncos canceled practice Thursday after four new players were added to the COVID-19/reserve list, the team announced.
Cornerback Bryce Callahan, defensive back Mike Ford, right tackle Bobby Massie and outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly were all added to the list and will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers. This news comes after the Broncos placed four other players on the list Wednesday: wide receiver Tim Patrick, safety Caden Sterns, tackle Calvin Anderson and practice squad wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.
Coach Vic Fangio said earlier Thursday the hope was that some of the new cases were false positives.
"We have some (COVID-19) positives today; some may be false positives, we're working through that," Fangio said. "I just felt that we needed to hit the pause button, get our hands around what we got here as far as numbers and roster."
Fangio said, as of right now, the league is not considering postponing Sunday's game against the Chargers, who are also experiencing COVID-19 issues. Fangio added the team does plan to practice Friday if possible.
Compared to teams around the league, the Broncos have not been seriously effected by COVID-19 this season until now. The most notable cases this season were backup quarterback Drew Lock, who tested positive Nov. 7, and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who tested positive Nov. 12. The Broncos have now had 26 players test positive for COVID-19 this season, with seven starters being among that group.
And the Broncos aren't the only team dealing with COVID-19 late in the season, including their opponent this Sunday. The Chargers currently have 11 players on the COVID-19/reserve list, but are expected to get a few of those players back.
As for the Broncos, the hope is to practice Friday with the players who are available and hope no one else tests positive between now and Sunday.
"The hope is tomorrow to have a good practice Friday and Saturday and go out and get a W," Fangio said. "Sometimes it sucks. You have that tough five seconds then you move forward. Our guys have done a great job of adapting."
