The Denver Broncos have canceled their Friday walk-thru ahead of Saturday's game with the Bills after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Following a positive COVID-19 test result from a staff member at UCHealth Training Center, the Broncos canceled today’s walk-thru as a precaution.The team is continuing its normal preparations virtually for Saturday’s game against Buffalo.— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 18, 2020
It's unclear who the staff member is or their role with the team.
This isn't the first time the Broncos have canceled practice due to COVID-19, canceling on Nov. 27, after third string quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive the day prior. The Broncos ended up playing without a quarterback that Sunday against the Saints as the other three QBs were deemed close contacts.
The Broncos and Bills play at 2:30 p.m. at Mile High.