Denver coach Vic Fangio walks the sidelines during the second half against the New Orlean Saints Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Saints won 31-3. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

The Denver Broncos have canceled their Friday walk-thru ahead of Saturday's game with the Bills after strength coach Loren Landow tested positive for COVID-19. 

This isn't the first time the Broncos have canceled practice due to COVID-19, canceling on Nov. 27, after third string quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive the day prior. The Broncos ended up playing without a quarterback that Sunday against the Saints as the other three QBs were deemed close contacts.

The Broncos and Bills play at 2:30 p.m. at Mile High. 

