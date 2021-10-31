DENVER — Justin Simmons sprinted down the sideline, holding the ball high in the air. The Broncos' safety had just come up with what appeared to be the game-winning interception against the Washington Football Team.
But no. Nothing's easy for these Broncos, including running out the clock. It was only three plays later that running back Melvin Gordon fumbled the ball, giving Washington one last chance with 21 seconds remaining at the Broncos' 24-yard-line.
"It was awful," coach Vic Fangio said. "It was a terrible, terrible series of downs for us."
And again, the Broncos' defense came up big on four-straight plays: a pass breakup by cornerback Pat Surtain II, a sack by outside linebacker Malik Reed and forcing two miscalculated passes by quarterback Taylor Heinicke to beat Washington, 17-10.
"Don't flinch," Simmons said of the defense's mindset on the final Washington possession. "I was really proud of how we answered the bell. Guys got back out there and there were no long faces."
Denver's defense — which entered the year regarded as one of the best in the NFL — arguably saved the Broncos' season, breaking a four-game losing streak and improving to 4-4.
"They went out there, strapped it up and got it done," Fangio said. "We're down five of the seven starters on the front. And by that time we were down (cornerback) Bryce Callahan also, so we had a lot of guys in there that hadn't played a lot of football for us and a couple of them just got here. (I'm) very proud of those guys, happy for them and hopefully it's something we can build on with them."
Maybe the most impressive part of the Broncos' defensive performance is exactly what Fangio pointed out, being down several starters, including outside linebacker Von Miller, nose tackle Mike Purcell and inside linebackers Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson.
Because of that, the Broncos had quite a few new faces on defense Sunday, with new acquisitions in outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly and inside linebacker Kenny Young both playing big roles. Weatherly, who finished with a sack, was traded from the Vikings on Oct. 23 and Young, who finished with four tackles, from the Rams on Oct. 25. They also had four rookies play valuable minutes — Surtain at corner, Jonathon Cooper at outside linebacker, Caden Sterns at dime and Baron Browning at inside linebacker, making his first career start as the Broncos' defensive play caller.
"They deserve the attention," Simmons said. "Kenny came in — you talk about a guy that just comes in a from a new place, plugging in and his communication was amazing. I'm really happy we got someone like Kenny to plug in for us. And I thought Baron did a heck of a job today... It's not easy. (Safety) Kareem (Jackson) and I knew that. We tried to make sure we took as much pressure off of him as we could, but he didn't really need it.
"We weren't perfect. But we did enough to find a way to win."
After a scoreless first quarter, the Broncos took a 10-3 lead into halftime thanks to a 15-yard touchdown catch by Gordon and a 45-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. But the offense — as it often has this season — stalled in the second half, allowing Washington to tie the game at 10 late in the third quarter. The Broncos' offense was finally able to put together a drive, going 63 yards on eight plays and finishing it off with what ended up being the game-winning touchdown — a 7-yard touchdown run by Gordon.
That's when the defense was able to get the two biggest stops of the game. And not only did they play well on those two possessions, but really the entire game, holding Washington to 342 yards, forcing two interceptions by Simmons and coming up with two fourth-down stops. A large part of that success was thanks to the defensive line that combined for five sacks — two by Reed, 1.5 by defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones, one by Weatherly and a half by defensive tackle Shelby Harris.
"Things happen but a great defense figures it out," said Shelby Harris, who also had a blocked field goal Sunday. "A great defense, no matter what's thrown at them, they're going to overcome adversity and that's what we did. We can really do whatever we put our minds to."
The defense will likely have to be the backbone of this team moving forward, as the offense continued its struggles Sunday, totaling only 273 yards. Fangio said postgame of the offense, "We've got to be able to score more points. That's obvious."
Still having games ahead with the Cowboys, Bengals, Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders, the Broncos are going to face some prolific offenses — ones that are much better than Washington's. And maybe the defense can replicate its performance Sunday, in which it showed a lot of resilience after taking a good amount of heat for not living up to expectations the past four weeks.
But for now, the Broncos are going to enjoy their win. Because as they learned most of October, winning is hard, even against 2-5 football teams.
"I thought we had a great mindset," Fangio said. "We needed to win that game."