Could Von Miller make an appearance this season?

Broncos coach Vic Fangio won't say for sure, but the eight-time Pro Bowler could be back sooner than expected after suffering what was considered to be a season-ending tendon injury in the ankle area Sept. 11.

“I think he’s progressing well," Fangio said. "It’s still too early to say if he will be able to play or not. He hasn’t gotten medical clearance to go out on the field and partake in practice even in a limited fashion. Until he gets to that point, it’s a moot point. I know he wants to, and I’ve talked to him about it. We’d love to have him out there, but we’re only going to have him out there when he’s fully ready to participate. That’s going to require medical clearance first.”

Miller's defensive presence has surprisingly not been that noticeable, especially Sunday against the Dolphins in which the Broncos had six sacks. Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, DeShawn Williams, DeMarcus Walker and others have all stepped up in Miller's absence, ranking seventh in the league in total sacks with 28.

Now imagine that defensive front with Miller, Mike Purcell, Jurrell Casey and Shelby Harris, who have all missed considerable time this season.

“I’d like to think we can be pretty damn good," Fangio said. "Mike Purcell is a really good run defender and we miss him in there. Shelby is a good run defender and pass rusher. We’ve missed him. We’ve missed Jurrell and his play. We’ve obviously missed Von and his play. That’s four guys. Being a 3-4 defense, that’s four out of your front five. It trickles over to the nickel where it’s three out of your four nickel-front guys.

"I’d like to think that we’d be significantly better, but kudos to the guys that have come in and replaced them. They’re fighting their (butts) off and giving us good work each and every week.”