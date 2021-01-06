While the Denver Broncos search for a new general manager, coach Vic Fangio is hoping his team improves no matter who is the new GM.
On Tuesday, in his exit interview, Fangio said every player, coach and staff member will be evaluated this offseason, as well as the ins and outs of their day-to-day operations.
"A to Z we’re going to evaluate everything, and we’ve already started that," Fangio said. "We’re going to study other teams, as many as we can in the time given, and we’ll turn over every stone in an effort to improve.”
Specifically, Fangio was asked if he would be willing to give up some of his defensive play-calling duties to defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, to which Fangio responded with the same statement as above. And when asked about the return of special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, Fangio said he has full faith in McMahon to turn things around in 2021.
Fangio added that he doesn't foresee any staff changes next season, though he admitted that could change with the new GM.
“No, I do anticipate in returning in full," Fangio said. "As always as things happen in the early part of the offseason some guys may have some opportunities for advancement. We’ll always look at that, but other than that I’m anticipating the staff back.”
Ja'Wuan James' future
Right tackle Ja'Wuan James hasn't been with the team all season, after opting out because of COVID-19. On Monday, left tackle Garett Bolles said James knows what "he has to do to earn our trust back."
Fangio was asked about Bolles' comments Tuesday as well as James' future with the team.
“I’ve been in touch a couple times with Ja’Wuan during the season, and I know he’s anxious to get back here and get back in the fold," Fangio said. "Anytime you’ve been out for a year, you got to get yourself back into the mix and earn the respect and trust of everybody moving forward. I’m sure he’ll be able to do that."
Ojemudia, Schlottmann to have surgery
While the Broncos suffered a multitude of injuries throughout the season, only two Broncos will have offseason surgery.
Rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia (knee) and guard Austin Schlottmann (shoulder) will both have "minor surgery."
“(Head athletic trainer) Vince (Garcia) gave the report (Monday) and there are a couple guys that have some minor surgeries scheduled," Fangio said. "You know what the definition of a minor surgery is? It’s a surgery performed on somebody else. It may seem minor, but it won’t be minor to those guys. We think those things will heal in time and be fine.”