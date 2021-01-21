Justin Simmons has been one of the many hot topics this offseason for the Broncos, and rightfully so.
After playing all year on the franchise tag and making his first Pro Bowl, the fifth-year safety is coming off a career season. He's set to be a free agent this offseason and is likely near the top of new general manager George Paton's to-do list.
Paton didn't offer much insight into Simmons' future with the Broncos Tuesday at his introductory press conference, but made it clear he believes in retaining culture-changing players — a mold Simmons fits, having won multiple off-the-field awards. Paton said those sort of decisions, along with linebacker Von Miller's future, won't be made until he meets with his entire staff.
"(Paton) has to get acclimated to the new position and the new job and get to know everybody," said John Elway, the team's president of football operations. "There’s a lot of different things that are going to go on. Von (Miller) and Justin are two of the bigger things he’s going to have to address."
Hill interviews with Chargers
Former Broncos outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley was named the Chargers head coach on Jan. 17 and Staley might be looking to bring some of his former Denver colleagues with him to Los Angeles.
Staley worked with the Broncos in 2019, having followed Vic Fangio from Chicago. He was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season and led them to the No. 1 defense in the league this season. Now, according to a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Staley has interviewed Broncos defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill for the defensive coordinator job with the Chargers. Hill worked alongside Staley in 2019 after coming to Denver from Miami.
If Hill were to join Staley, Fangio would face two of his former coaches twice a year. And Fangio, knowing Staley, understands how good his former assistant could be.
"He's a very, very capable coach, obviously," Fangio said earlier this year. "He's got a great, vast knowledge of the game, both currently and historical. He stays up on all the latest schematic things and developments in the NFL both offensively and defensively. I just think he's got a great football intelligence and obviously it's helped them do a great job here with the Rams.”
No combine creates challenge
There will be no NFL Combine this season, the league announced Jan. 18.
A memo was sent out to league executives stating there "will be no in-person workouts at the combine as they will take place at colleges' pro days, all interviews and psychological testing will be virtual and there will be limited in-person medical exams."
This will make Paton's first offseason as a GM more difficult, as he'll have to rely on mostly college tape, which some athletes may not posses due to the short, and in some cases cancelled, season.
With the Broncos holding the No. 9 pick in the draft, it's imperative Paton doesn't miss in his first pick as the Broncos' general manager.
“This year obviously we’re not going to have a combine, but the good thing is it’s a level playing field and 31 other teams are going through the same thing," Paton said. "As I talk to our scouts, how are we going to maintain an edge over the rest of the league? We’re going to need better background. How are we going to cover the workouts if they have them? I just think we need to determine how we’re going to separate ourselves from the other 31 teams.”