The duo is back.
With the Broncos signing defensive back Will Parks off the waivers Wednesday, he and safety Justin Simmons will be back on the same field again soon. The two were Denver's starting safeties off and on over the last four years before Parks left for Philadelphia following last season.
“The last thing I remember is we played the Raiders at home last year in the final game of the season," Simmons said. "We exchanged jerseys because it was a ‘you never know what’s going to happen’ moment. You could be here next year, you could not, on both of our ends. That was special. This is a guy I came in with and spent a lot of time with. Unfortunate what happened in Philly, but selfishly, I’m really happy he’s back here and having the opportunity to close out the season with us.
"He’s a great player, and more importantly and selfishly for me, he’s an even better friend. Having him around the past four years has been awesome. I’m excited for him to be back.”
Parks' signing comes at a much needed time for the Broncos, after Bryce Callahan went on the injured reserve with a foot injury. Parks could play anywhere in the secondary for Denver and already knows the playbook. He had 35 tackles, two pass break ups and one interception for the Broncos last year.
“Will's a guy that we liked. He's versatile. We like him as a player. We like him as a person," coach Vic Fangio said. "I think he's excited to come back here and we'll see exactly how he fits in. Will played the nickel position for us last year, played the dime, he can play safety."
McManus misses practice for personal reasons
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed Thursday's practice for personal reasons and is expected to be back at practice Friday and play Sunday.
As for the rest of the Broncos' injury report, starting right tackle Demar Dotson was a full participant after not practicing Wednesday, while running back Phillip Lindsay and outside linebacker Malik Reed returned to practice, but were limited.
Defensive Shelby Harris, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 11, is also practicing in a limited capacity, and the Broncos remain hopeful he'll be able to play at Kansas City.
“I thought he did good," Fangio said. "He doesn't have his sea legs under him yet, but I thought (Wednesday) was a good start, and hopefully it will be a little bit better today.”