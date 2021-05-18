The Broncos announced Tuesday they have hired Roman Phifer as a senior personnel executive.

Phifer joins Denver's staff after spending the past three seasons with the Lions as a West Coast area scout. Phifer has some familiarity with the Broncos, serving as their linebackers coach in 2009-10. He's also a 15-year NFL veteran, winning three Super Bowls as a linebacker with the Patriots in 2002, 2004 and 2005. He also played with Broncos GM George Paton at UCLA in the early '90s.

He will have responsibilities in pro and college scouting for the Broncos and will scout on the road.

Pat Surtain II officially signs

Denver's first-round pick, Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II, officially signed his four-year rookie contract, becoming the sixth Bronco to do so.

The Broncos also signed several other players this week, including Northern Arizona quarterback Case Cookus, Syracuse tackle Cody Conway, Troy outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and former Bengals wide receiver Damion Willis, who caught nine passes for 82 yards last season.

DaeSean Hamilton waived

After suffering a season-ending knee injury away from the facility, DaeSean Hamilton was waived. Hamilton was expected to be traded before being injured, with several teams having interest.

Now, Hamilton's career in Denver is over. And the Broncos aren't obligated to pay any of Hamilton's $2.18 million salary because the injury occurred away from the facility, similar to Ja'Wuan James' situation.