ENGLEWOOD — There was no white smoke at UCHealth Training Center on Tuesday, as the decision of who will be the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2021 has not yet been made.
Coach Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday he and his staff are still determining whether it will be Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater, with the season less than three weeks away.
“We just want to do it at the right time," Fangio said. "Meaning the right time for obviously the players involved, for the team, for everybody.
"What’s today’s date? We’ve got 19 days.”
Fangio has been consistent the entire competition, saying it's "even-steven." But when asked if that was still the case, Fangio didn't necessarily say it was even, but also didn't give a hint as to who might be ahead.
"It’s close and it’s close I think for a good reason," Fangio said. "They’ve both played well. The good news of this competition is we have two quarterbacks we think we can go and win with."
It's certainly fair to say both Lock and Bridgewater have performed well enough to earn the starting job during camp and in the preseason games, which is what has made this decision a difficult one. Fangio did credit each of their success to one another, noting that they've pushed each other in a positive way on and off the field.
“Competition does that,” Fangio said. “The good thing is they’re both pulling for each other and both want each other to do good and make it a hard decision for us and they’ve succeeded in that.”
It's unclear how much longer this competition will go, with the Broncos' third and final preseason game Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. Fangio didn't rule out the battle continuing through that game, possibly serving as a final test for Lock and Bridgewater.
No mask or vaccination mandate at Empower Field
The Broncos announced Monday they will not have a mask mandate at Empower Field on Saturday, instead saying "guests who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering to protect themselves and others." While some teams, NFL and college including the Las Vegas Raiders, are requiring fans to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or to have tested negative prior to the game, the Broncos do not have any restrictions for fans — vaccinated or unvaccinated.
"We will adjust our COVID-19 procedures as necessary this season based on the most up-to-date local guidelines and league protocols," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our No. 1 priority is a safe and enjoyable game day experience at Empower Field at Mile High, which features comprehensive health and sanitation measures for fans."
Air Force grad waived in latest round of cuts
Air Force graduate and Castle Rock native Nolan Laufenberg was a part of the Broncos' latest cuts, the team announced Monday. Laufenberg was a three-year starter at guard for Air Force and was a three-sport athlete at Castle View High School.
Laufenberg was one of several roster moves the Broncos have made this week, including releasing linebackers Josh Watson and Pita Taumoepenu, placing running back Adrian Killins and center Brett Jones on the injured reserve, cutting wide receiver Branden Mack and signing running back Stevie Scott III.
Fant, Hamler and Purcell miss practice with injuries
Tight end Noah Fant (leg), wide receiver KJ Hamler (non-COVID-related illness) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) all missed Tuesday's practice. Fangio indicated all three shouldn't miss too much time.