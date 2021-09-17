ENGLEWOOD — For the second straight week, Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
Chubb, who did not play against the Giants in Week 1, may not play again this weekend after being limited throughout the week in practice.
“He did (Thursday) about the same as he did on Wednesday," coach Vic Fangio said Friday. "He did more today, so hopefully he’ll be able to make it. We’ll see.”
Right guard Graham Glasgow's status appears to be in doubt this weekend, after experiencing an irregular heartbeat during the Giants game and not practicing all week. Glasgow is listed as "doubtful" with the plan being to play Netane Muti if Glasgow is unable to play.
“Yeah, everything’s come back good on him," Fangio said of Glasgow. "All the tests were positive. You’re supposed to say ‘negative,’ but positive as we view them."
Other injuries include linebacker Jonas Griffith (back) who is questionable, and defensive lineman Shamar Stephen (back) and Shelby Harris (wrist) who will both play against the Jaguars Sunday.
Ford performing on special teams
Newly acquired cornerback Mike Ford has made a good first impression with the Broncos, primarily playing special teams.
Special teams coach Tom McMahon said Friday he was pleased with Ford's performance against the Giants, other than the unnecessary roughness penalty he received in the second quarter.
“I thought Mike played well. He has that one mistake, the penalty on the sideline cost us 15 yards," McMahon said. "You just have to keep his head on that one. He really helps us. He brings the energy. The way that he plays without his words — he plays so fast and everybody else tries to play up to speed."
Johnson hunting for turnovers
There has been no bigger emphasis this offseason for the Broncos defense than creating more takeaways. Against the Giants, linebackers Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson were able to force a key fumble in the third quarter that changed the game.
Johnson is hoping he and the defense can continue to make those plays throughout the season.
“That's pretty much one of the biggest goals I feel (for) our unit is — if we can get our offense the ball, we're going to guarantee we can win games if we can keep getting the ball," Johnson said. "So that's one of the biggest goals as a unit and one of my biggest goals — keep hunting for that ball.”