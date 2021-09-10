ENGLEWOOD — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is officially listed as questionable for Denver's season opener at the New York Giants Sunday.
Chubb, who is considered one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, missed Monday and Wednesday practices and was limited Thursday and Friday due to an ankle injury. Coach Vic Fangio said Friday Chubb's status will largely depend on how he feels in pregame warmups Sunday.
"Obviously he’s not going to be full-go," Fangio said. "It will be a decision based on how much he can do."
Chubb is the only Broncos player listed as questionable, as all other players, including tight end Noah Fant (leg), are expected to be available to play.
Patrick: Receivers not worried about stats
When a wide receiver unit is as talented as the Broncos' is, some might worry if there are enough balls to go around. But for Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick, that doesn't appear to be the case.
"We have talked about no matter what's going on, let's make plays out there," Patrick said. "Sometimes we can make it easier on Teddy... It doesn't always have to be a go-ball or a big play. We can take slants, hitches, sit routes — just make plays."
McMahon sees leaders on special teams
It was only two weeks ago that special teams coach Tom McMahon was concerned about the lack of leadership on special teams. Now, just days before the game, McMahon believes a few players have stepped up as leaders.
"I think some of the young guys," McMahon said. "(OLB Jonathon Cooper) has. He's emerged. He's made some plays. (Returner Diontae Spencer) has taken on a little bit bigger role. He realizes he's a veteran. And then you get guys like Tim Patrick, who's been around... They've done a nice job."