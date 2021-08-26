ENGLEWOOD — While coach Vic Fangio made the final decision on who would be the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2021, choosing between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur likely had a heavy influence on the decision as well.
Shurmur is familiar with both quarterbacks, having coached in Lock last season in Denver and Bridgewater in 2016 in Minnesota before he was injured. And he's been a part of the quarterback competition conservations as much as anyone.
“There was constant discussion about who was going to be the starting quarterback and the reason was because they were both doing very well, and we felt we could win with both guys,” Shurmur said. “We named Teddy the starter and we’re thrilled about him moving forward, but it’s safe to say everybody here should see the great improvement Drew has made and how tremendously he handled the competition and now he understands he’s one play away from having to go in there and win football games.”
Shurmur explained that he and the coaching staff believe Bridgewater gives the Broncos the "best chance to start Week 1 and beyond." Fangio and Shurmur both said experience didn't play a role in the decision, but they did say Bridgewater's eight years in the league is certainly something they believe will help this relatively young team.
“I think a guy that's played in the league, just like a guy that's coached for a very long time, you're able to provide perspective," Shurmur said. "I think that's what experience brings to the table. It doesn't need to be anything specific. Sometimes it's subtle but that's what a guy who's played in the league as long as Teddy has can bring to really all the players he's playing with."
Sutton, Miller ready to play Saturday
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and outside linebacker Von Miller are expected to play Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, after both suffering season-ending injuries last year.
Sutton, who suffered a torn ACL after the first game of the 2020 season, said he's excited to be back on the field, feeling like he's "1,000 percent" ready for the regular season.
“I have missed the game a lot,” Sutton said. “I know a lot of people say the preseason doesn’t count, but I feel if you’re stepping on the field and they blow the whistle and the clock is running, it’s a game.”
Miller, who suffered an ankle injury, is also excited for the season, as he said Wednesday it's been a lengthy wait — it'll be 625 days on Saturday since he last played in a game.
"I just want to go out there and touch the field," Miller said, "I haven't played in a game since the Raiders in 2019, so it's super exciting to be back in there and go through the motions, and just drive to the stadium and go through the whole thing. So, it's a true dress rehearsal for me and I'm attacking it like it's game week for me.”
Fant won't miss time in regular season
Tight end Noah Fant has been absent at Broncos' practice all week with a leg injury and is not expected to play Saturday. But Fant is expected to be ready Week 1, Sept. 12, against the New York Giants.
"I don't think he'll miss any time in the regular season," Fangio said.
Safety Caden Sterns (leg), Michael Ojemudia (leg), running back Mike Boone (quad) and safety Trey Marshall (ankle) are also not expected to play. As well as wide receiver KJ Hamler (non-COVID-related illness) who has missed practice all week, but is "a lot better" according to Fangio.