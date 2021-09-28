ENGLEWOOD — Containing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is no easy thing to do.
The former 2019 NFL MVP is one of the most electric players in the league, utilizing his feet to destroy defenses. One of the keys to slowing him down Sunday for the Broncos will be the play of the defensive line.
“It’s a tough task," nose tackle Mike Purcell said. "They’re a good team. We’ve been playing good ball, but like you said, it’s another challenge ahead, especially a quarterback who can throw and run. If we play sound defense, we should be good.
"You have to be real sound, like I said. To me it’s almost like playing a triple-option team like I played in college. You just have to be sound in your defense — not saying that they’re running triple option or anything like that, if you play sound defense you should be good.”
And these types of games — where the opponent is clearly going to run the ball — are ones guys like Purcell relish.
“I love it. I like to grind those blocks up front. If I can make a play in the run game, then I can do that. If we force them to pass, we can let our pass rushers eat. If they’re eating, then maybe the quarterback can make a mistake, throw a ball and we have the secondary who can pick it off.”
Footnotes
The Broncos made several roster moves Tuesday, moving wide receiver KJ Hamler (ACL) and linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) on the injured reserve, with Hamler to miss the season and Griffith expected back in three weeks. They also elevated third-string quarterback Brett Rypien to the active roster in an effort to keep other teams from signing him off the practice squad.
And lastly, the Broncos protected the four players on its practice squad: tackle Quinn Bailey, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Curtis Robinson and guard/center Austin Schlottmann.