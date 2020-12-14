Broncos kicker Brandon McManus tweeted Monday that he's going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in close contact with someone outside of the building. He said he still intends to play against the Bills on Saturday.
The Broncos signed kicker Taylor Russolino to the practice squad last week and he would be able to play in McManus' place if he were not able to play. McManus most recently had one of his poorer performances in his career, missing two extra points against the Panthers — the first time he's missed two PATs in a game in his career.
He later tweeted after the game that "Brandon McManus sucked today."
Gordon's court date pushed back
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will finish out the 2020 season, after his court date for driving under the influence was pushed back until Jan. 14, which will allow him to play in the Broncos' final three games.
Gordon was arrested Oct. 13 under the suspicion of DUI when he was caught going 71 mph in a 35. Gordon is suspected to be suspended three games after his court hearing, which means he will likely miss Denver's first three games next season.
“We're proceeding as business as usual," coach Vic Fangio said Monday when asked about Gordon's court hearing. "The status hasn't changed up to this point. So, until that happens, it's just business as usual with Melvin.”
Bolles, Fant return to Denver
After missing Sunday's game against the Panthers due to illness, which was believed to be food poisoning, left tackle Garett Bolles and tight end Noah Fant returned to Denver on Monday morning on a charter plane after testing negative for COVID-19.
Bolles woke up Sunday feeling sick to his stomach and was ruled out a couple of hours before the game. Fant played until he started feeling sick early in the first quarter.
Fangio said they believe neither one is COVID related as both have continuously tested negative. He's hopeful they'll be available Saturday against the Bills.
“I'm optimistic they'll be ready to play," Fangio said. "We do not think it was COVID, but obviously they'll keep testing and make sure it wasn't. We believe it was something else, so they should be fine hopefully.”
Miller still not cleared
Linebacker Von Miller is yet to be cleared to return to play, Fangio said.
Miller, who injured his ankle in training camp, has been seen at practice the last couple of weeks dancing, jogging and hanging out with teammates, but not going through any warmups or drills. Miller has said he hopes to come back this season, but with the Broncos 5-8 and having little chance of making the playoffs, it may be doubtful he returns this season.
"He did start running outside a little bit last week," Fangio said. "I haven't gotten an update here in the last couple days. We'll see where he's at, but I wouldn't anticipate him playing this week.”