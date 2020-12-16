Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was named the FedEx Air player of the week, after his performance against the Panthers on Sunday in a 32-27 win.

Lock had arguably the best game of his career against Carolina, going 21 of 27 for 280 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also had a career-high passer rating of 149.5.

Lock wasn't the only Bronco to win a weekly award Wednesday, with kick returner Diontae Spencer being named the AFC's special teams player of the week for his 83-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Panthers.

Bolles, Fant set to return

Starting left tackle Garett Bolles and tight end Noah Fant are expected to play Saturday against the Bills, coach Vic Fangio said. Bolles and Fant missed the Panthers game due to illness.

“They’re fine," Fangio said. "I don't know if it was something to do with food or just a little 24-hour bug. I'm not really sure what it was.”

Fangio also said running backs Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay should be able to go Saturday, after both were listed on Tuesday's injury report.

“Melvin, if we had practiced today, would have been limited — as Philip would have been also," Fangio said. "I think they'll both be OK by the end of the week.”

Third string quarterback Jeff Driskel was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, after testing positive for the virus three weeks ago.

Motley added to roster

Down five cornerbacks this season — Bryce Callahan (foot), Essang Bassey (ACL), Duke Dawson (ACL), Kevin Toliver (ACL) and A.J. Bouye (suspension) — the Broncos picked up undrafted rookie corner Parnell Motley and he was added to the active 53-man roster.

Motley, a graduate of Oklahoma, spent time in Tampa Bay and San Francisco this season, where he was most recently let go from the practice squad. He's not expected to be available this weekend as he has to go through COVID protocols, but is expected to start practicing next week.