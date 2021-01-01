Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Friday that rookie wide receiver KJ Hamler will miss Denver's season finale against the Raiders, after suffering a concussion against the Chargers last week.

Hamler finishes his first NFL season with 30 receptions, 381 yards and three touchdowns. He played 13 games this year, missing two games early in the season due to injury.

“I just think once he got back off his two injuries that kind of robbed him of most of training camp and the early part of the season, I really think he showed what he can do and what he's capable of doing and was getting more and more confident," Fangio said. "He just needs a good stretch of work, practice, and games to fully realize his full potential and for us to fully get him in there and utilize him the right way.”

Chubb questionable for Sunday

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is questionable for Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Chubb was limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

Fangio said Thursday and Friday that Chubb's status for Sunday is 50-50.

"Like coach said, probably 50-50 at the end of the day," Chubb said. "It would be huge to finish on the field, like you said, but if I can't go, I can't go. It's one of those things where I want to be out there and I want to finish the season off strong — start the new year off strong with these guys and look forward into this next year, but like I said it's going to be 50-50. If I play it's going to be cool and I can't wait to go out there. If I don't, I'm looking forward to being back out there with these guys next year."

Other players listed as questionable are guard Graham Glasgow (shoulder), outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ribs), running back LeVante Bellamy (ankle) and safety Trey Marshall (quad).

Sutton progressing well

Broncos star wide receiver Courtalnd Sutton is progressing well, after missing most of the season with a knee injury, Fangio said Friday. Sutton caught three passes for 66 yards in the season opener before getting injured.

“Courtland's doing good," Fangio said. "I've talked to him a few times here recently. He came up to see me one day. He's where he should be at in this phase of his recovery. He's doing very, very well, and his attitude is great. He's attacking it.”

Sutton will join an already impressive receiving corps next season, with rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Hamler. Sutton had 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

“I feel like we could be unstoppable," said Patrick, who has 696 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season. "We showed it this year and we were missing our biggest part of our receiving core. Just bringing Courtland back, I don't think there's no such thing as double teaming us because I feel like we can all break out of any game and teams are going to have to play us straight up and it's going to be very, very, very hard to stop us.”