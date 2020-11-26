Rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy did not participate in the Broncos Thursday practice, after dealing with a foot injury. Jeudy was limited in Wednesday's practice.
"We're going to try him out real early, he may not practice, just with the foot injury there," coach Vic Fangio said. "It’s been bugging him a little bit. It’s not his Achilles, but it's something else down there — I don't know the technical part of it."
Fangio added that third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel was added to the COVID-19 list for contact tracing. Fangio said the team's doctors "have determined that nobody else has to go on the list. They cleared us to practice."
He further explained why no other quarterbacks had to go on the list.
“No, the other quarterbacks were only on there minimal amounts, like two minutes and some seconds — four minutes," Fangio said. "That's over a three or four day period. They thoroughly checked those guys that were on the two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, and they came back and said nobody else needs to go on the list and they cleared us to have normal activities and normal practice today.”
On a positive note, starting cornerback Bryce Callahan and starting offensive linemen Demar Dotson and Graham Glasgow all returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis.