After a hot start to his sixth NFL season, defensive end Shelby Harris finally returned to the practice field Wednesday after spending the last four weeks away from the team due to COVID-19.
Following the Chargers game, Harris self-reported that he had been exposed to the virus through family and then a week later, on Nov. 11, he tested positive. Ahead of the Saints game last week, Harris was spotted at practice observing as he had cleared quarantine protocols.
Now, he's back at practice and could play Sunday at Kansas City.
“Shelby, we're hoping will be back. He's going to practice on a limited basis today and we'll see how he does," Fangio said. "Obviously, he's been out four weeks I believe. His conditioning level and just getting back to the football swing of things — we’re going to have to keep an eye on him this week."
Joining Harris in his return is defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 1 and spent a brief time in the hospital.
"Ed has come back on part-time basis," Fangio said. "He was in all of our meetings as the entire NFL yesterday was virtual staff meetings. He took part in most of that, he's been in here today. Probably won't see him on the practice field for the entire time, if at all, but we're kind of taking it day by day and trying to increase his workload as we go and as he sees fit in how he's feeling.”
Fangio's meeting with Elway, Ellis
With the COVID issues the Broncos faced last week, CEO Joe Ellis released a statement Tuesday saying he, Fangio and President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway met virtually to discuss how to better follow protocols.
Fangio said Wednesday "it was a good productive meeting."
"Everybody gave their opinions and their feelings and their thoughts on everything to do with COVID and how we've been handling it from the start of training camp till now," Fangio said. "I think one of the many unfortunate things that came out of what happened — one of them is that now it's clouded the issue that we have been doing a good job here. Players, coaches, support staff, I think we've had four active players contract the virus and three coaches, and none of those cases had any contact tracing residual effects where other people had to go down also."
Callahan to IR, Parks returns
Cornerback Bryce Callahan was added to the Broncos' injured reserve, after suffering a foot injury against the Saints. Being on the IR means he'll miss at least three weeks.
“It's a bone issue, but it's not a break or anything like that," Fangio said. "It's a different injury than what he had last year.”
With Callahan heading to the IR, the Broncos picked up Will Parks who had been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Parks spent the first four seasons of his career in Denver, 2016-2019.
Other injuries for the Broncos include running back Phillip Lindsay, right tackle Demar Dotson, safety Trey Marshall and outside linebacker Malik Reed, who all didn't practice Wednesday. Fangio also said Von Miller has yet to be cleared medically to practice.