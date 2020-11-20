Quarterback Drew Lock (ribs), tight end Noah Fant (ribs) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (illness) are all listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Lock has been the biggest storyline this week, after taking a beating against the Raiders in Week 10. He didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday. Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that he'll look at a multitude of factors before deciding whether or not Lock will start Sunday.

“Throwing and operating without showing any effects of the injury, and then also when he comes in the following day how he feels," Fangio said. "To me that's the big thing there, is he throwing it accurately, is he throwing it on time, is his motion altered at all, things like that. He was a little sore this morning, but that's to be expected because he hadn't really done much since the game on Sunday, but I didn't see too much of the altering of his delivery and stuff.”

When Lock spoke to the media Thursday, he made it clear he wanted to play but added it's not totally up to him.

“I'm going to take it day by day with these doctors, the trainers and even the coaches," Lock said. "I'm going to let them make a decision on whether or not they want to play me or not. Obviously, I'll give my opinion and I want to play, but in the end it's not 100 percent up to me what happens.”

As for Fant and Callahan, their availability is unknown. Fant didn't practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was a full participant Friday, which provides hope that he'll play. Callahan, on the other hand, practiced all week before he was absent Friday due to a non-COVID related illness.

Right guard Graham Glasglow (calf) and defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (ankle) were also listed on the injury report as questionable Friday after suffering injuries during practice.