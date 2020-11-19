After not participating in Wednesday's practice, Drew Lock was limited during Thursday's, splitting reps with backup Brett Rypien.

Following Thursday's practice, Lock spoke to the media and addressed his availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

“I’m feeling better every day,” Lock said. "It’s been a good process so far with the doctors and all of the trainers here. I got to go out and throw the ball. It’s all I could ask for today. I was excited and ready to get back out there and throw it and it was feeling good.”

Lock said if it were solely up to him, he'd play Sunday. But he added it will likely be the team doctors' decision.

With only seven games remaining and the Broncos sitting at 3-6, Lock needs every opportunity to prove he can be the franchise quarterback the Broncos want him to be. So far, in only his second season, things aren't going as smoothly as Lock had hoped. He's thrown 10 interceptions and only seven touchdowns.

That's why he'll do whatever it takes to get on the field Sunday.

“Anyone that’s hurt in this league realizes the longer you’re not playing, the faster you get forgotten about,” Lock said. “It’s a profession and a job. If you’re not able to do your job, technically you’re not helping your teammates out and that’s the worst part for me.”

Shurmur explains Lindsay situation

Following Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders, many Broncos fans have been wondering why running back Phillip Lindsay only got four touches in the game.

Monday, head coach Vic Fangio was asked if Lindsay was hurt, saying he's "probably not 100 percent coming off the injuries he had. He tweaked it a couple weeks ago, but he’s plenty fine." On Thursday, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was asked how they can get the ball to Lindsay more.

"You can hand it to him. Obviously, that's one, and then there's opportunities for him to catch the ball, either as a check down or as a primary," Shurmur said. "We had a couple of those opportunities the other night. I was preparing for this that this might be a question. I think it's good if Phillip touches the ball and we’ll keep trying to get it to him."

Lindsay's four rushes against the Raiders are his lowest this season. After rushing for 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, Lindsay has only rushed for 312 yards on 57 rushes in six games played. He's spent most of this season splitting time with Melvin Gordon, who's rushed for 439 yards on 107 carries.

Fans still allowed at Sunday's game

Despite the state health department announcing Tuesday that Colorado has moved into Level Red after a record setting number of COVID-19 cases, the Broncos will still be allowing 5,700 fans into Sunday's game, according to a Broncos spokesperson.

According to the state health department, Level Red allows outdoor events at 25 percent capacity or 75 people. With 5,700 fans at Empower Field, it would be approximately 7.5 percent capacity.