After canceling Friday's practice due to kick returner Diontae Spencer and two staff members testing positive for COVID-19, the Broncos returned to the UCHealth Training Center and the practice field Saturday in preparation for Sunday's game against the Saints.
And after third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, all three other Broncos quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were pulled from Saturday's practice by the NFL for contact tracing concerns. All three have tested negative since Thursday and are asymptomatic, according to league sources. Mike Klis with 9News was first to report the news.
Prior to practice, coach Vic Fangio said it was ultimately his decision to not practice Friday and when asked about any contact tracing from Spencer's and Driskel's positives, he said “No, no one — all those questions — no new ones today. Nothing from contact tracing with those two guys and everything was all positive this morning.”
“The league on Thursday said it was fine to practice. They even recommended it," Fangio said Saturday morning. "At that time, we just had the one (positive case, Driskel). And then when we had back-to-back (positive tests), again the league — we could have practiced yesterday. It was our choice, my choice, to not practice yesterday. I just felt having two consecutive days with a positive test each day, I just felt like we needed to not practice yesterday, even though the league said we could have.”
Fangio said the Broncos had no more positive cases as of Saturday morning. He was also asked whether or not he feels safe in the facility, despite Driskel and Spencer testing positive.
“I do. I feel very safe here in the building,’’ Fangio said. “I feel the safest in the building out of all the other places that I do go in my daily ventures, although it's not much, it’s home alone or at the facility.”
The Broncos aren't the only ones who will be without a couple of players Sunday due to COVID, with Saints starting left tackle Terron Armstead testing positive Saturday morning.
Jeudy questionable for Sunday
Rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is questionable for Sunday's game with an ankle injury and not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday. Fangio said it'll likely depend on how he performs in Saturday's practice to determine whether or not he'll play.
As for guard Graham Glasgow, tackle Demar Dotson and cornerback Bryce Callahan, Fangio said all three should be ready to go by game time Sunday.
