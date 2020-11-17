DeMarcus Walker isn't too worried about what the future holds for him after this season.

The fourth-year defensive end for the Denver Broncos will be a free agent, but right now, he's focused on only one thing.

"We’re trying to win, man. It’s as simple as that, we’re trying to win," Walker said Tuesday when asked about free agency. "Everybody brings up that question a lot, but we have a lot more football left to play. How many games do we have left? Seven games left — there’s a lot of football left so we just have to keep playing football."

A 2017 second-round pick out of Florida State, Walker is putting together a solid season for the Broncos. In six games played this year, Walker has totaled only seven tackles and one sack, but has played a valuable role filling in for guys like Von Miller and Shelby Harris.

He's also become a leader in the locker room, saying he tries to lead by example and isn't one who often talks a lot. But this week, as the 3-6 Broncos prepare for a tough stretch against the Dolphins (6-3), Saints (7-2) and Chiefs (8-1), Walker is hoping to bring the team together the only way he knows how.

With some good old fried chicken.

“Just staying together, that’s something that we always preach," Walker said. "I’m going to try and do my part. I’m bringing fried chicken for everybody this Friday so we can have some fun and eat as a team and go out there and play some football.”

Harris waived, Bausby cleared

Cornerback Davontae Harris was waived by the Broncos Tuesday after spending the last two seasons in Denver, according 9News' Mike Klis. Harris has mostly played special teams for the Broncos, but got an opportunity to play 54 snaps against the Falcons in Week 8, in which he was targeted seven times and allowed five receptions, including a 51-yard touchdown pass.

Harris' departure comes at the same time as cornerback De'Vante Bausby clearing COVID-19 protocols, after being picked up by the Broncos on Nov. 10.